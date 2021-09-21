Nice Weather for the Final Full Day of Summer (Tuesday)

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around before midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. There are also going to be some areas of frost around tonight, so if you do have any sensitive plants, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them.

For Tuesday, which is the final full day of Summer, we are going to have very nice weather as we are going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially in north-central Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, which is the first day of Fall, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of evening rain showers as a cold front begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to be warmer on Wednesday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, Fall starts on Wednesday at 1:21pm MDT.

Thursday is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected in eastern Montana on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these four days are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.