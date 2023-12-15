Nice weather again on Friday!

We are going to have above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight, we are going to have decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions as a cold front departs our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens in most locations. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and little wind tomorrow. Also, highs tomorrow are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures this weekend are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and the 40s and upper 30s on Sunday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Monday and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry condition are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.