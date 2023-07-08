Nice summer weather this weekend!

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Hazy skies are also expected tonight, with the worst of the haze in northeastern Montana.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and it is going to be very warm/hot on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. Hazy skies are also expected this weekend.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in central Montana and in the mountains. It is also going to be hot on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and this is going to be the hottest day of the next week.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are then expected on Wednesday as we are going to be in between disturbances. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday.

It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.