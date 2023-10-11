Much cooler with areas of rain and mountain snow through Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Gallatin County and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains from 12am Wednesday until 6am Thursday. Up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana and northern Wyoming from 12pm/6pm Wednesday until 12am/6am Friday. 10 to 18 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely tonight as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be areas of rain and mountain snow around tomorrow and Thursday as this storm system slowly passes through our area. Snow levels are generally going to be between 6000 and 7000 feet over the next few days, but may get as low as 5000 feet on Thursday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday.

Lows tonight are going to be in the 40s in most locations. It is then going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. Thursday is then going to be a chilly day as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas at times over the next couple of days as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

On Friday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated showers around, especially in the mountains, as this week’s storm system finally leaves our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Friday than it is going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday, and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be scattered showers around on Tuesday as the next storm system begins to work its way through our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations.