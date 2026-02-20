Mostly sunny with warming temperatures this weekend

The slow warming trend continued today as highs were in the teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. There have also been some scattered light snow showers around today as a disturbance has been working its way through the state.

It is going to be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight and there will be some patchy areas of fog around. There are also going to be some isolated snow showers around through midnight, mainly in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be frigid again tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s and -10s in north-central Montana and the 0s and low 10s around Helena.

Nice weather is expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. We are then going to have decreasing clouds from southwest to northeast on Sunday. It is also going to be dry this weekend.

It will be cold again tomorrow in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. Around Helena, it will be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Warmer temperatures are then expected on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in north-central Montana and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s around Helena. There is also going to be little to no wind around tomorrow. It is then going to be a little breezy in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The strongest wind on Sunday is going to be along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

Gusty winds return on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This chinook wind will also warm our temperatures up a lot as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Monday and a few isolated rain and snow showers are possible, generally in the mountains.

There are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday, especially in central Montana, and there are going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around on Wednesday, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday and partly cloudy on Wednesday.

The temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s on Tuesday and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday. Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

It will continue to be windy on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts over 50 mph are possible. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry, while on Friday, there will be a few snow showers around as another disturbance impacts the state.