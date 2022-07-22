Mostly sunny with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Friday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for southwestern Montana from 12pm until 9pm Friday. Gusty winds and low relative humidity are going to create critical fire weather conditions.

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have a wide range of temperatures as highs are going to range from the mid 70s along the Rocky Mountain Front to the mid 90s in eastern Montana, with most locations topping out in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. There are also going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon/evening and early tomorrow night as a disturbance passes through our area. Gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, frequent lightning, and/or brief heavy rainfall are possible with all thunderstorms that we see later on tomorrow. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

It is going to feel nice outside on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 80s and there is going to be little to no wind. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions on Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be very warm on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. On Tuesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as this disturbance leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Monday, and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Wednesday and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Thursday.