Mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures for the rest of the work week

There was some rain and snow around last night and this morning, and there have been some scattered rain/graupel/snow showers around this afternoon and evening. The highest snow and precipitation amounts with this storm have been in central Montana. Roads were slushy in some areas this morning, but now roads are primarily just wet since temperatures are above freezing. That being said, roads are still slick at and above mountain pass level this evening, and roads are slick in areas that are seeing snow/graupel showers, so please use caution when driving.

For the rest of this evening and tonight, there are going to be some scattered snow/graupel/rain showers around, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm departs our area. Any graupel/snow accumulation will be minimal, generally less than a half inch, but roads may quickly become slick/slushy in areas that see these showers. The cloud cover will also decrease as the night goes on, and patchy fog may develop in some areas later on tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens. With temperatures dropping below freezing tonight, any moisture on the roadways will freeze tonight, so use caution when driving. It is also going to be breezy (10-25 mph) tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, with just a little breeze (5-20 mph) elsewhere.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day as high pressure will build back into our area. Lots of sunshine is expected tomorrow, although some high clouds will return to central Montana during the afternoon. Patchy fog is also possible during the morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be a little breezy east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday evening through Monday evening. Be prepared for slick/snow-covered roads at and above mountain pass level Sunday night and Monday. In the lower elevations, roads may be slippery in some areas Sunday night and Monday, so use caution when driving.

This storm system will bring cooler air back into Montana as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the remainder of the work week, which means we will have nice weather Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, while Friday will be partly cloudy. High temperatures on these three days will be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. There will be little to no wind on Wednesday. Breezy conditions will then return on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy. Most will remain dry on Valentine’s Day (Saturday), but some isolated snow and rain showers are possible, generally in the mountains. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures will remain above average for this time of year this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.