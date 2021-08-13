Mostly Sunny, Dry, and Hotter for Friday and This Weekend

We are going to have mainly clear/hazy skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. We are then going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s in most locations. Smoky/hazy skies are also going to return to our area this weekend, and that smoke/haze may cause the air quality to occasionally be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions is also going to create high fire danger for most of Montana on Sunday.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be a bit cooler on Monday than they are going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a strong disturbance passes through our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some lingering rain showers around during the morning as this disturbance leaves our area. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, many locations are going to pick up at least 0.25” of rainfall, and some locations are going to pick up over 0.50” of rainfall. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be well below average for this time of year as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

Thursday is then going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.