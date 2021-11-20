Mostly sunny, cool, and windy on Saturday

There are going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. The rain in the valleys may also mix in with and/or switch over to snow early tonight, although little to no snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains that see some snow, up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and the upper 30s. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. Per usual, the strongest wind tomorrow is going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, especially during the morning. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday is then going to have a mix of sun and clouds, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be windy on Monday, especially in north-central Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers Tuesday afternoon/evening, Tuesday night, and during the day on Wednesday as a strong cold front passes through our area. Locations along and west of the Continental Divide are going to have the best chance to see this precipitation. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For Thanksgiving Day, we are going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be cool and windy on Thanksgiving as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Friday as another storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Friday than it is going to be on Thanksgiving as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.