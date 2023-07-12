Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm on Wednesday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for eastern Montana until 9pm Tuesday evening. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (up to 2.5” in diameter) are possible. An isolated tornado is also possible.

There are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, mainly along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana. A couple of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph gusts) and/or large hail (up to 2.5” in diameter). We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a little breeze around overnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, mainly along the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Friday.

It is going to be warm on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. On Thursday, we are going to have gusty winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend and early next week, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around) as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday. It is then going to be hot on Monday and Tuesday as highs on Monday are going to be in the 90s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.