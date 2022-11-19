Mostly sunny and warmer this weekend

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 11am Saturday for portions of central and southwestern Montana. Wind chills may get as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

The wind is going to diminish tonight in locations east of I-15, and the wind is going to increase later on tonight in locations around and west of I-15. This wind is going to cause the wind chills to be in the single digits below zero for a lot of tonight, so make sure you bundle up if you are going to be outside at all. It is also going to be frigid again tonight, although it will not be quite as cold as it was last night, as lows are generally going to be in the single digits and low teens above zero. We are also going to have mostly clear skies tonight.

For this weekend, the wind is going to be the big story. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. In the valleys, there is going to be little to no wind around this weekend. Also, the wind this weekend is going to be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations, and Saturday will be the windier day as the wind will be a little bit weaker and not quite as widespread on Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow is also expected this weekend, especially in the higher elevations.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s tomorrow and the 30s on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly and breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Some isolated rain and snow showers are then possible Tuesday afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Tuesday night, and we are going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers on Wednesday, especially during the morning, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days.

Near average temperatures are also in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on these two days, but especially on Tuesday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Thanksgiving, we are going to have gusty to strong winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures on Thanksgiving as highs are going to be in the 40s.

Black Friday is then going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Black Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.