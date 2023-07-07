Mostly sunny and warm to end the week

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the evening. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas on Friday as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Hazy skies are also expected from tonight through at least Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies on Monday with a slight chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are then expected on Wednesday as we are going to be in between disturbances. There are then going to be a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations.