Mostly sunny and mild on Wednesday

Fabulous fall weather is in the forecast for the rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. As we go through the next several days, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and little to no wind. We are also going to have comfortable temperatures over the next several days as highs are going to be in the 70s tomorrow, and the 60s and low 70s from Thursday through Monday.

We are going to have mainly clear skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around after midnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

There are then going to be a few showers around tomorrow night (generally after midnight) and Thursday morning, generally in locations east of a line from Havre to Lewistown, as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tomorrow night and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday.

There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow night in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. On Thursday, it is going to be a little breezy in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations, with the coolest temperatures in eastern Montana.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Friday and Saturday, and mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday and Monday. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year on these four days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers around next Tuesday as a cold front passes through our area. There is also a chance that some lower elevation locations may see a little bit of snow mix in with this rain if everything works out perfectly. It is also going to be a lot cooler next Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the 50s.