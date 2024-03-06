Mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southern Montana until 5am/6am/8am Wednesday. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

There are going to be a few scattered snow showers around this evening and tonight, generally along the Hi-Line, as a weak disturbance clips our area. In locations that do see some snow tonight, up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow showers around along eastern portions of the Hi-Line during the morning as tonight’s disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the warmest temperatures in central Montana. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and there is going to be a little breeze around in some other areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s on Thursday and the 30s and 40s on Friday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. This wind will then spread out to portions of the plains on Friday.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions this weekend as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have gusty winds around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday, generally around the Helena area, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to continue to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Gusty winds are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.