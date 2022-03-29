Mostly sunny and a lot warmer on Wednesday

We are going to have mainly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, and then just a light breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Saturday, especially in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.

For next Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers, especially in the mountains, as yet another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have a mix of sun and clouds on these two days. It is also going to be windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Monday and Tuesday as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.