Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around this weekend

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for portions of southwestern and south-central Montana from 6am/9am Sunday until 12am/3am Monday.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally before midnight and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening, generally around Helena, in the mountains, and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. There are then going be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow night, mainly around Helena and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. A couple rain showers are also possible tomorrow night. For anyone that sees snow tomorrow or tomorrow night, light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible, but most locations will receive little to no snow accumulation.

It is also going to be cool again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s, with the coolest temperatures along the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow afternoon/evening along the Rocky Mountain Front, around Helena, and in southern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, around Helena, and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible at times, with the strongest wind expected in central Montana and in southern portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area on Monday and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana on Monday as a storm system departs our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Monday in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Wednesday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. The wind also won’t be too bad as it is just going to be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Thursday is the first day of Spring! Spring officially begins at 3:01am MDT on Thursday. To begin Spring, we will have seasonable temperatures (highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s), gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph), and mostly cloudy skies with mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana and some scattered rain and snow showers around Helena.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.