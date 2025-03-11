Mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible (gusts up to 50 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front). It is also going to feel nice outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have overcast skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be mild on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Wednesday in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday with precipitation becoming more widespread as the day goes on around Helena and a few rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana during the afternoon/evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. Around Helena, precipitation will start out as rain, but will eventually mix in with and switch-over to snow. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around Helena on Friday, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be a few snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana on Friday as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 40s and low 50s around Helena and the 50s and low to mid 60s in north-central Montana, and on Friday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, there is going to be scattered snow and rain around the Helena area, generally during the PM hours, and there are going to be a few rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbance pass through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cool this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s, with Sunday being the warmer day.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on St. Patrick’s Day (Monday) with a few rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cool again on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s.