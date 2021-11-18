Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer on Thursday

We are going to have increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low 20s. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm tonight as it is going to be breezy this evening in the eastern part of the Treasure State.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. The temperatures are also going to be warmer tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in spots tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains and especially during the evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. In the lower elevations, the showers are primarily going to be in the form of rain during the day, but that rain will start to mix in with and switch over to snow once the sun sets. There are then going to continue to be some scattered snow and rain showers around Friday night as this disturbance continues to pass through our area. In the higher elevations, a few inches of snow accumulation is expected. In the lower elevations, light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow.

It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. There is also a slight chance that we could see a few snow and rain showers this weekend, but most locations are going to remain dry.

The temperatures this weekend are going to continue to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid 40s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.