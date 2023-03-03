More wind and cooler temperatures on Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park until 8pm Friday. Blowing and drifting snow is expected. Below pass level, 1 to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is expected. Above pass level, 5 to 9 inches of new snow accumulation is expected.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Cascade County, Judith Basin County, the Highwood Mountains, and the Little Belt Mountains until 6am Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have widespread gusty to strong winds around tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. The temperatures are then going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

There are also going to be a few widely scattered snow showers around tonight, especially in the mountains and especially before midnight. There are then going to be a few more scattered snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon/evening. In the mountains, light snow accumulations are possible. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected in most spots. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

We are then going to have really nice weather on Saturday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, little to no wind, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

On Sunday, snow is likely around the Helena area and there is going to be some scattered snow around in north-central Montana as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Monday as this storm system leaves our area.

It is also going to be colder on Sunday and Monday than it is going to be tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 20s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this is going to be a cold wind as it is going to be coming out of the north.

We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday and partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s.