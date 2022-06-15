More sunshine, less wind, and warmer temperatures for the end of the week

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 9pm Wednesday for northeastern Montana and locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have diminishing wind from west to east this evening and tonight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds this evening, with mostly clear skies expected overnight. Some areas of fog may also develop tonight in locations east of I-15. There are also going to be a few showers around this evening and early tonight in northeastern Montana, while dry conditions are expected tonight in central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a couple stray showers and thunderstorms around) as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up A LOT over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s tomorrow, and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday. Friday is also going to be the warmest day that we have had so far this year. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. A few of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. It is also going to be a touch cooler, but still very warm on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler on these two days than they are going to be over the next few days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Sunday and the 60s on Monday. It is also going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.