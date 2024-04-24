More sunshine and warmer temperatures on Wednesday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies, little to no wind, and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have really nice weather once again as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds), mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. It is also going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A few rain showers are then possible tomorrow night as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a few isolated showers around as this disturbance leaves our area and as the next storm system begins to approach our area. We are also going to have above average temperatures again on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Friday and Saturday, generally from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, as a storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days. It is also going to be a lot cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in north-central Montana and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

It is then going to be warmer on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days with some isolated rain showers around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains, and some scattered rain showers around Helena, especially during the PM hours. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers around on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.