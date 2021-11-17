More sunshine and less wind on Wednesday!

In central Montana, the wind is going to diminish throughout the night tonight with breezy conditions expected early on and then just a little bit of a breeze around after midnight. In eastern Montana, it is going to continue to be windy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. A High Wind Warning also remains in effect for eastern Montana until 11pm tonight.

We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered snow showers around, especially before midnight and especially in the mountains. Light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow, and this snow may also create slick road conditions, so be careful if you are going to be traveling at all tonight, especially through the mountains passes. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens.

For tomorrow, we are going to have pretty nice weather as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and significantly less wind (at least within central Montana) as sustained wind speeds are going to between 5 and 20 mph. If you are in eastern Montana, it is going to continue to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the 30s, but with less wind and more sunshine, it is going to feel really nice outside!

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, especially in the mountains. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally west, along, and just east of the Continental Divide, as a cold front begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 40s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy on these two days, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. There is also a slight chance that we could see a few snow and rain showers this weekend, but most locations are going to remain dry. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 40s, while highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be windy on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Tuesday, and it is going to be colder on Tuesday as well as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.