More sunshine and hotter temperatures this weekend

There will continue to be some thicker haze around tonight and tomorrow in eastern Montana and along eastern portions of the Hi-Line (from Hill County eastward) due to wildfire smoke from Canada, and this haze/smoke may cause the air quality to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” at times. Everywhere else, it is just going to be a bit hazy tonight and tomorrow with the air quality in the “moderate” or “good” category. There is then just going to be the normal summertime haze around on Sunday in all of Montana, which means the air quality will continue to be in the “good” or “moderate” category in most locations.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance continues to pass through our area. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the upper 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern Montana.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful summer weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions (just a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around in northeastern Montana), little to no wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be hot on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) and very warm to hot temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to continue to be very warm to hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s, with Tuesday being the hottest day. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Thursday, and mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. It is also going to be warm and a little breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.