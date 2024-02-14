More snow through Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central and western Montana until 5am/11am Wednesday. Up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana from 8pm/11pm Wednesday until 11pm Thursday or 5am/8am Friday. Up to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations. 5 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. There are also going to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central Montana from 11pm Wednesday until 11pm Thursday. 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of southern Montana from 11pm Wednesday until 11pm Thursday/5am Friday. 3 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 7 to 14 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains.

There are going to be scattered areas of snow around tonight, especially in central Montana (including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown) and between the Continental Divide and I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. There is then going to be some scattered snow around tomorrow, generally in central Montana, as we are going to be in between disturbances. Snow will then become more widespread tomorrow night in central Montana and western/southern portions of north-central Montana as the next disturbance begins to impact our area. There are then going to be areas of snow around on Thursday, especially in central Montana and between the Continental Divide and I-15 in north-central Montana, as this disturbance continues to impact our area.

Between now and Thursday evening, another 1 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations in central Montana as well as in the lower elevations in western and southern portions of north-central Montana. The further out in the plains you go in north-central Montana, the lower the snow amounts will be with most spots receiving less than an inch of snow accumulation. In the mountains, up to a foot of new snow accumulation is possible through Thursday evening.

It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the single digits and teens in a lot of locations, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. Thursday is then going to be a cold day as highs are going to be in the teens in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Friday, many locations will start off in the single digits above and below zero during the morning and will top out in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s during the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are then expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered snow and rain showers around the Helena area and a few isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana as a disturbance passes through our area. Partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday. It is also going to feel nice outside on these three days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.