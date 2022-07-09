More severe storms around on Saturday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm for a lot of central and western Montana. Severe thunderstorms with 60+ mph winds, 1+” hail, and/or an isolated tornado are possible.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow night with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s.

Frequent lightning, flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all thunderstorms that we see this evening/tonight and tomorrow. Some of the thunderstorms that we see this evening/tonight and tomorrow are also going to be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. If you are going to be outside at all, please stay weather aware and seek shelter if a thunderstorm is coming your way.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit cooler on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday, and the 90s on Tuesday.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, as highs are going to be in the 90s, and some locations will top out in the low 100s, especially on Wednesday. Most locations are also going to be dry on these three days, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening as some monsoonal moisture attempts to work its way into our area. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.