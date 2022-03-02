Mixed bag of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with a wintry mix (snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain) along the Continental Divide, and a few scattered rain showers around, generally after midnight, in locations east of the Continental Divide. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations. We are also going to have diminishing wind throughout the night tonight.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some freezing rain, sleet, and snow is also possible tomorrow along portions of the Hi-Line. We are then going to have scattered areas of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow around tomorrow night and Thursday, especially along the Hi-Line.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening, a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation and up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected along the Hi-Line. For locations south of the Hi-Line, little to no snow accumulation is expected and up to 0.05” of ice accumulation is possible between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening. If you are going to be traveling along the Hi-Line later on tomorrow, tomorrow night, and/or on Thursday, please be careful when driving as roads are likely going to be slick.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, highs are going to be in the 30s in northeastern Montana and the 40s and low 50s in central Montana. On Thursday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s along the Hi-Line; the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in locations south of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana; and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in central Montana.

Snow is then likely on Friday as a storm system begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered areas of snow around on Saturday as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the 20s and low 30s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds with a chance of PM snow showers on Monday as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Tuesday as this storm system passes through our area.

It is also going to continue to be chilly on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as highs are generally going to be in the 30s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.