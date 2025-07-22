Mild with some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight. A few of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter), so please be weather aware if you are going to be outdoors at all. We are also going to have overcast to mostly cloudy skies tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system continues to impact our area. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the strongest wind along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Canadian wildfire smoke will return to northeastern Montana and north-central Montana east of I-15 later tonight and will stick around through tomorrow morning, before decreasing later in the day. This smoke will reduce the visibility and may cause the air quality to be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times. Another area of Canadian wildfire smoke may impact western portions of north-central Montana later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Lows tonight are going to be in the 50s in most spots. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations, although highs will only be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s along the western half of the Hi-Line.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms around east of I-15 as a storm system departs our area. It is also going to be mild on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.

Typical July weather will return for Thursday and Friday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Most locations will be dry on Saturday, but there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Sunday afternoon/evening as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.