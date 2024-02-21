Mild temperatures will stick around through the weekend

There are going to be a few snow/freezing rain/rain showers around this evening and tonight, generally in the mountains, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with patchy areas of fog around during the morning. It is also going to feel nice outside again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as a weak disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have gusty winds around along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Widespread gusty winds are then expected on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, with even stronger wind expected along the Rocky Mountain Front.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with developing rain and snow along the Continental Divide and along the Rocky Mountain Front as a storm system begins to approach our area. Most locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front will continue to remain dry on Sunday. It is also going to be mild and windy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph.



The temperatures are then going to cool back down early next week as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s on Monday, and the upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Tuesday. On Monday, there are going to be scattered areas of snow and rain around as a cold front passes through our area. Some scattered snow is then expected on Tuesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. Gusty winds are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.