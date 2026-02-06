It was a little cooler today than it was yesterday, but high temperatures were still well above average for this time of year as highs were in the 50s and 60s. A few locations, including Great Falls and Lewistown, also set a new record high temperature again today. It was also mainly sunny and dry today, so just another beautiful day for the beginning of February.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected tonight as gusts over 40 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be a little breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Mild temperatures and gusty winds this weekend

It will continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s tomorrow and the 50s and upper 40s on Sunday. A few locations may once again set a new record high temperature on Saturday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County, it is going to be windy tomorrow through Sunday morning as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for this area from 3pm Saturday until 5am Sunday. This wind will gradually diminish as we go through Sunday.

East of the Rocky Mountain Front, widespread breezy/gusty conditions are expected tomorrow through Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The wind will diminish as we go through Sunday afternoon/evening. This wind will be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and dry. It is then going to be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with some rain/snow along the Divide, and a few rain and mountain snow showers developing during the late afternoon and evening in central Montana as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around Sunday night and scattered rain/snow showers around on Monday, especially during the morning, as this storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be cloudy Sunday night, and mostly to partly cloudy on Monday.

In the mountains, up to a foot of snow is possible later Sunday through Monday. In the lower elevations, light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple inches is possible Sunday evening through Monday evening. Over the mountain passes, a few inches of snow accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slick/snow-covered roads at and above mountain pass level Sunday night and Monday. In the lower elevations, roads may be slippery in some areas Sunday night and Monday, so use caution when driving.

This storm system will bring cooler air back into Montana as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days will be cooler than the temperatures have been this week, but will still be above average for this time of year, as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s. It is going to be a little breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Gusty winds are then expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. It is also going to be cool and gusty on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.