Mild temperatures and gusty winds for the shortest weekend of the year

We are going to have mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the teens, 20s, and low 30s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some other locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions east of the Divide. It is also going to feel like spring outside this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained winds speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be windy on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and we are going to have gusty winds around on Sunday in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Also, please remember to spring forward one hour Saturday night. This will cause our sunrises to be later, but it will also provide us with more daylight in the evenings! You should also check your smoke detectors this weekend to make sure they are working.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday around the Helena area and there are going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around on Monday in north-central Montana as a disturbance impacts our area. A few more rain and snow showers are then possible on Tuesday, generally in the mountains around Helena, as another disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

Widespread gusty winds are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to continue to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with some scattered rain and snow showers around as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph and highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

The temperatures are then going to warm back up for the end of next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, and partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Friday.