Mild and windy for the final weekend of February

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 12pm Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for portions of western and central Montana from 12pm Sunday until 12pm Monday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 5am Saturday until 11am Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of western Montana from 12pm/11pm Sunday until 5pm/11pm Monday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, the Gallatin and Madison County mountains, the Centennial Mountains, and northwest Beaverhead County from 11am Sunday until 11pm Monday.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be very windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in some adjacent locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 50 mph, and wind gusts over 70 mph are possible. Elsewhere, we are going to have gusty to strong winds tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some snow around in the Glacier National Park area and a few widely scattered rain and snow showers around in the mountains and in eastern portions of north-central Montana as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have gusty to strong winds around again tomorrow as wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and wind gusts over 45 mph are possible in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Also, the strongest wind tomorrow will be during the morning, with the wind decreasing some during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some snow and rain around, mainly in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front, as a storm system begins to approach our area. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, mostly dry conditions are expected on Sunday. Sunday is also going to be the warmer day of the weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be extremely windy on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 50 mph, and wind gusts over 65 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is also going to be windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Also, the wind on Sunday will continue to come out of the west or southwest in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered areas of precipitation around on Monday, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 as well as in central Montana, as a cold front passes through our area, and this precipitation may be heavy at times, especially in the mountains. Precipitation will start out as rain in the lower elevations, but will switch-over to snow as colder air rushes into our area. Snow squalls are also possible on Monday, especially with the passage of the cold front.

It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to be falling throughout the day on Monday, from the 30s and 40s during the morning to the teens and 20s during the afternoon and evening. These falling temperatures may also cause a flash freeze to occur.

It is then going to be chilly on Tuesday as the temperatures are going to be in the 0s and -0s Tuesday morning and are only going to warm up into the teens and 20s during the afternoon. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with scattered snow showers around the Helena area and a chance of snow showers in north-central Montana. There is also going to be a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A big warm up is then expected for the middle and end of next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Thursday. We are also going to have gusty to strong winds around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. A few scattered snow and rain showers are also possible on Wednesday, and a couple isolated rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday as a couple disturbances work their way through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

Some scattered rain and snow is then possible on Friday as a stronger disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.