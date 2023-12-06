Mild and not as windy on Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations until 9pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph (85 mph along the northern Rocky Mountain Front) are possible.

It is going to continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in most locations. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with just a couple isolated rain showers around.

For tomorrow, we are going to have nice weather as we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. A few locations may also set a new record high temperature tomorrow. The wind is also not going to be as strong tomorrow as it was today, and the wind will gradually weaken as the day goes on. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as a cold front passes through our area. In the lower elevations, the precipitation is initially going to be in the form of rain, but this rain will gradually mix in with and switch-over to snow as the day goes on. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The wind direction is also going to shift from the southwest to the northwest as the day goes on. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations, and the temperatures will get colder as the day goes on in many locations.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. There are also going to be some scattered snow showers around on Friday, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Saturday with a few isolated snow showers around as the next disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains, as the next disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be a little warmer on Sunday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Monday, generally in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Monday. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a couple isolated snow showers around, especially during the morning. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Also, highs on these two days are going to be in the 30s in most locations.