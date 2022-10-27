Mild and not as windy on Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 9am Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is going to be coming out of the SW.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for eastern Glacier County, central Pondera County, and western Toole County until 12am Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is going to be coming out of the SW.

It is going to continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. In locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front, the wind is going to diminish some tonight, but we are still going to have gusty winds around for a good chunk of the night as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest in most locations. We are also going to have increasing clouds and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations.

For tomorrow, the wind is not going to be as widespread or as strong as it was today, but it is still going to be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 60 mph possible) and breezy in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 40 mph possible). Also, this wind is once again going to be coming out of the west/southwest. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and mild temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s in a lot of locations.

The wind is going to continue to be an issue this weekend and on Monday. On Saturday, we are going to have a gusty westerly-southwesterly breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be windy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front, while wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. The wind on Sunday and Monday is also going to continue to come out of the west/southwest in most locations.

It is also going to be mild this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday. Mostly dry conditions are also expected this weekend (just a few isolated rain and snow showers around along the Continental Divide).

On Tuesday, we are going to have a chance to see some rain and mountain rain/snow showers as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be a little bit cooler, but still mild on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to be less wind around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Colder and wetter weather is then expected on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around, and the snow levels are going to be getting lower as the day goes on. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Thursday, especially during the morning. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday, and the 30s on Thursday. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the WNW.