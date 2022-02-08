Mild and gusty for most of this week

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for all of north-central Montana until 9pm or 11pm tonight. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 40 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 80 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have widespread strong winds around this evening and early tonight, but this wind is going to diminish some as the night goes on, with generally breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) expected for the second half of the night. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. We are also going to have mostly clear skies tonight with just a couple stray snow and rain showers around along the Continental Divide.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with just a couple stray mountain snow and rain showers around as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance to see a few snow and rain showers tomorrow night and Wednesday, generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.

It is also going to be mild tomorrow and Wednesday, although it is going to be a bit cooler than it was today, as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in the plains tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph.

Warm temperatures and windy conditions are then expected on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s in many locations and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Thursday.

There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around Thursday night and Friday, especially in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be colder on Friday than it is going to be over the next several days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild and breezy this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers on Monday as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be a bit colder on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Gusty winds are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.