Mild and breezy with decreasing clouds on Thursday

Above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions are expected for the rest of this year as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow, with the cloud cover decreasing from west to east as the day goes on, as this disturbance leaves our area. A couple stray snow and rain showers are also possible tonight and tomorrow with the passage of this disturbance, but most, if not all, locations are going to remain dry. Patchy fog is also possible tomorrow morning in the Helena Valley.

Lows tonight are going to be in the teens, 20s, and low 30s in most locations. It is then going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations (mid to upper 30s in the valleys). It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There is then going to be a breeze around tomorrow in portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. There is also just going to be a little breeze around in most areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have nice weather again on New Year’s Day (Monday) as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, a little wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Tuesday, generally in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a slight chance of snow showers. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.