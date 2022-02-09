Mild and breezy on Wednesday; warm and windy on Thursday

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Glacier County, northwestern Lewis and Clark County, Liberty County, Pondera County, western Teton County, and Toole County from 11pm Wednesday until 11pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, especially after midnight and especially in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning and generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, as a disturbance continues to pass through our area. It is also going to be windy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to work its way through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around Thursday night and Friday, especially Friday morning, as this cold front continues to work its way through our area. A quick coating to an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, while a few inches of snow accumulation is possible in the higher elevations.

It is also going to be warm on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s in many locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 60s. Much colder temperatures are then expected on Friday as highs are only going to be in the 30s in most locations. Widespread strong winds are also expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. There is then going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild and breezy this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Monday and Tuesday, especially from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, as a cold front passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the 40s and low 50s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 30s. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.