Mild again on Friday, then cooler this weekend

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 9pm Thursday for Fort Peck Lake. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

It is going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. We are also going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight, and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered showers around tomorrow night and Saturday morning (generally before 10am) as this cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night and partly cloudy skies on Saturday. After about 10am Saturday, most locations will be dry, but a couple isolated showers are possible through the afternoon. A little mountain snow is also expected Friday night and Saturday morning, with little to no snow accumulation expected.

It is also going to be cooler on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There is also going to continue to be a breeze around tomorrow night and Saturday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be little to no wind on Sunday.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and little to no wind is then expected from Monday through Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. We are also going to have mild temperatures next week as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday, and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.