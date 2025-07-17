Mainly sunny, warmer, and a bit breezy on Thursday

It was a beautiful day today as we head decreasing clouds throughout the day, and it was warmer than it was yesterday, but still very comfortable for the middle of July as highs were only in the 60s and 70s. For tonight, we are going to have mostly clear skies with a few patchy areas of fog around after midnight. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine and pleasant temperatures as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (cloudiest along the Hi-Line) and highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. Around Helena, mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s.

There are also going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon and evening, generally along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance clips our area. A couple of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+”), especially from Hill County eastward into northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and the eastern half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday will be a beautiful day as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm and a little breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

This weekend will be a nice one as we are going to have partly cloudy skies with just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Next week will feature an unsettled weather pattern as we are going to have daily chances to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Tuesday features the best chance of precipitation. The temperatures are also going to cool back down next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Monday, and the 70s and upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.