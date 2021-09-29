Mainly Sunny and Cool on Wednesday

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered light valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly during the evening. There are also going to be some areas of frost around tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive plants/vegetation that you may have.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. There is also going to be some haze and smoke around tomorrow afternoon and evening.

It is then going to be chilly again tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There are also going to be widespread areas of frost around tomorrow night, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive plants/vegetation that you may have. We are also going to have clear/smoky skies and dry conditions tomorrow night.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine, hazy/smoky skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered rain showers around, generally during the evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Saturday as this storm system departs our area. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel really nice outside on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.