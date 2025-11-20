Today was one of the coolest days of the month so far as highs were only in the 30s and low 40s. There were also some scattered snow and rain showers around today, and for some locations, these were the first snowflakes of the month.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Lots of sunshine, some AM fog, and pleasant temperatures on Thursday

A few lingering snow/rain showers are possible this evening, but most locations will be dry tonight. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight in central Montana and mostly clear skies tonight in north-central Montana. There are also going to be some areas of fog around tonight, especially in the valleys and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, and some of this fog may be dense (visibility less than .25 miles). It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s.

There are going to be some areas of fog around tomorrow morning, especially in the valleys and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, but outside of the fog, we are going to have beautiful weather tomorrow with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations. There is also going to be little to no wind in most locations tomorrow, but it will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be very windy on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts over 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. In the valleys and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, there is just going to be a little breeze around on Friday.

This weekend will feature pretty nice weather as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions this weekend. We are also going to have mild temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Widespread gusty winds are expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

The mild weather continues on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a few rain and snow showers around later in the day as a cold front begins to pass through the state.

Colder temperatures are then expected for the rest of next week as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. On Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and there are going to be a few snow showers around, especially during the morning. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday.