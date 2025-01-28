Lots of sunshine on Wednesday with gusty winds in some areas

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for central/eastern Glacier County, central Pondera County, and western Toole County from 3am/6am Wednesday until 6am Thursday.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, with more cloud cover in northern Montana and less cloud cover in southern Montana. Lows for most of us tonight will be in the teens and 20s, but in Helena and in some of the other valleys, lows will be in the single digits and low teens. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight in western portions of north-central Montana.

Another round of strong winds is expected tomorrow and tomorrow night along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 in north-central Montana as wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible, and this wind will create difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles. Around and east of I-15 in north-central Montana, we are going to have gusty winds around tomorrow and tomorrow night as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, and the wind will get weaker the further east of I-15 you go, with just a little breeze around in northeastern Montana. In the valleys, there is going to be little to no wind tomorrow and tomorrow night.

We are also going to have lots of sunshine and above average temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations. In the valleys, including in Helena, it is going to be cold again tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

On Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds, dry conditions, and above average temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in most locations. Once again though, it will be colder in the valleys, including in Helena, as highs are only going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be windy on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible, and it is going to be breezy in some other areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have overcast skies with a few rain and snow showers around on Friday, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with rain/snow likely around Helena, especially in the mountains, and some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as another disturbance impacts our area. Saturday will also be our final day with above average temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Per usual, even stronger wind is expected along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

There are then going to be areas of snow around on Sunday and Monday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. A few to several inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations over these two days, and over a foot of snow is possible in the mountains over these two days. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions throughout a good chunk of the state on these two days. There is then going to be some scattered snow around on Tuesday.

It is also going to be significantly colder on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the -0s, 0s, and low 10s in most locations, with lows well below zero. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.