Lots of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday

We are going to have clear skies and dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in spots tonight.

For tomorrow and Thursday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and very warm/hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow and Thursday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds in most locations are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, we are going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to be a little cooler on Friday than they are going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and near to slightly above average temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s, with Saturday being the cooler weekend day. Most locations are also going to be dry this weekend, but a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on both days. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Sunday afternoon and evening.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.