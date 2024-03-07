Lots of sunshine for the end of the week!

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around along portions of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Some patchy fog is also possible tomorrow morning along portions of the Hi-Line. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s tomorrow and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday.

It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and there is going to be a little breeze around in some other locations tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. Gusty winds are then expected along the Rocky Mountain Front on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained winds speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions this weekend as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have gusty winds around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area on Monday and there are going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally around the Helena area, as another disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures and gusty winds on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.