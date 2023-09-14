Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures through the weekend

It is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in a lot of locations. Some patchy frost is also possible in some lower elevation locations. We are also going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a little bit of haze.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s tomorrow, and the 80s on Saturday. There is also not going to be much wind around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

More wind is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area, flattening out the upper-level ridge. On Sunday, it is going to be breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Gusty to strong winds are then expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday, and partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Monday. Sunday is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. It is then going to be a touch cooler on Monday as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected for the middle of next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Tuesday, highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s. Highs are then going to be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with lows at night in the 30s and 40s.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Wednesday and Thursday, especially from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.