Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the beginning of May

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some scattered showers around, mainly east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as a disturbance begins to depart our area. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

Nice weather is expected for the first day of May (tomorrow) as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area. We are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions (just a couple showers around in northeastern Montana), and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s in most spots. There is also going to be a breeze around in eastern portions of north-central Montana (around and east of a line from Havre to Stanford) tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. In western portions of north-central Montana, there is going to be little to no wind around tomorrow.

This upper-level ridge is then going to provide us with spectacular, summer-like weather Friday and Saturday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and the warmest temperatures of 2025 so far. Highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

An upper-level trough will then bring cooler and unsettled weather back to Montana for Sunday and Monday. Much cooler temperatures are expected on these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the 50s, 60s, and low 70s in most locations (low to mid 80s in northeastern Montana) and highs on Monday are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most spots.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered PM showers/storms around, especially in the mountains and around Helena. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday with scattered showers around, generally during the morning. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge builds back into our area. The temperatures are also going to warm back up over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Tuesday and the 70s on Wednesday.