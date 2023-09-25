Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures on Tuesday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be a bit breezy tonight in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures (highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s) as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, in northeastern Montana, and in portions of central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

On Wednesday, there are going to be some scattered showers around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. We are also going to have gusty winds around Wednesday afternoon/evening along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts over 40 mph are possible), and it is going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana Wednesday afternoon/evening as gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Pleasant weather is then expected on Thursday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and cool temperatures are highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool again on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected this weekend and early next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. Showers are likely on Saturday and Sunday, and there are going to be scattered showers around on Monday, especially during the morning. Some mountain snow is also possible on these three days, with snow levels getting at least as low as 7000 feet. We are also going to have overcast skies on Saturday and Sunday, and mostly to partly cloudy skies on Monday. Much cooler temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s. Highs are then going to warm back up into the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday.