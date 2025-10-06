Lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures this week

It was a cold start to the work week as lows this morning were in the teens, 20s, and low 30s in most locations. For many, this was the coldest morning since the spring. Elk Park and Gates Park both got down to 11°, and these two locations were the coldest spots in Montana and the lower 48 today!

Tonight will not be as cold as last night was, but it is still going to be chilly as lows are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. We are also going to have mainly clear skies tonight.

Tomorrow through Friday will feature spectacular weather as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these four days, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures. Highs tomorrow and Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There will be a slight cool-down on Thursday as a dry cold front passes through our area as highs are only going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. Friday is then going to be the warmest day of the week as highs are going to be in the 70s.

The wind won’t be much of an issue this week, but it will be a little breezy in some areas tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be a bit breezy tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Unsettled weather returns this weekend as an upper-level trough begins to impact our area. On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered rain showers around Helena and a few rain showers in north-central Montana. There will also be a little snow in the mountains on Saturday. There is then going to be scattered rain/snow around in the lower elevations on Sunday, and snow is likely in the mountains on Sunday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the 60s and low 70s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 40s. There is also going to be a good breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.