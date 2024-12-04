Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures through Friday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with patchy areas of fog around. A couple light snow showers or flurries are also possible tonight in northeastern Montana, although little to no snow accumulation is expected. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight in northeastern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, including around Great Falls and Cut Bank. In eastern portions of north-central Montana and in northeastern Montana, including around Havre and Glasgow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a little light snow around during the evening in Phillips County and Valley County as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There is also going to be patchy fog around tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow night, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with areas of fog around in north-central Montana. There is also going to be some light snow around tomorrow night in northeastern Montana (including in Valley County), and a coating to an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Thursday via decreasing clouds with some fog around during the morning.

It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Around Helena, highs tomorrow are going to be in the 40s in most locations. On Thursday, it is going to continue to be chilly in north-central Montana east of I-15 as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Around/west of I-15 in north-central Montana and in central Montana, it will be mild on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow and Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warmer on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line east of I-15. The wind is also going to begin to increase Thursday night with areas of gusty winds around on Friday as gusts over 40 mph are possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be windy on Friday as gusts over 60 mph are possible.

Saturday is then going to be the windiest and warmest day of the next week. On Saturday, sustained wind speeds in a lot of locations are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Per usual, even stronger wind is expected along the Rocky Mountain Front where wind gusts over 70 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Saturday with a couple rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to approach our area.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow and rain around on Sunday as this disturbance passes through our area and there are going to be scattered areas of snow around on Monday, especially during the morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly cloudy skies on Monday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday and the upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Monday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Lighter wind is then expected on Monday.