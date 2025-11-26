A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Montana from 11pm tonight through 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of northwestern and north-central Montana from 5pm Thursday through 2pm/5pm Friday.

There is going to be some light snow around later tonight through tomorrow morning in central Montana and in western/southern portions of north-central Montana as a disturbance impacts the state. In the lower elevations, a coating to 2” of snow is possible, while some of the mountains may receive up to or over 6” of snow. Slick roads are expected in these areas later tonight and tomorrow morning, so please use caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

Lows tonight are going to be in the teens and 20s, so it is going to be another cold night. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 20s along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and the 30s and low to mid 40s elsewhere. There are also going to be some areas of fog around later tonight and tomorrow morning, especially along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. Breezy conditions (10-20 mph) are also expected tomorrow along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Light snow for some overnight; Widespread accumulating snow later Thursday into Friday

A strong storm system will then impact Montana Thanksgiving into Black Friday. Around Helena, we are going to have overcast skies on Thanksgiving with scattered snow around, generally during the morning. Some rain may also mix in with this snow. In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly cloudy to overcast on Thanksgiving with snow developing from southwest to northeast during the afternoon and evening. Widespread accumulating snow is then likely Thursday night and Friday morning, with the snow gradually tapering off as we go through Friday. Some of the snow that falls may be moderate to heavy at times. This will also be the biggest snowstorm that we have had since the spring.

In western and southern portions of north-central Montana, 3-8” of snow is possible through Friday evening. Around Helena, along the Hi-Line east of I-15, and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, 1-6” of snow is possible. In the mountains, 6-14+” of snow is possible. This snow will make travel difficult Thursday night and Friday, so consider changing your travel plans if you can. If you have to travel during this timeframe, then make sure you have a safety kit in your car, drive slowly, and give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some later this week as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s in north-central Montana and the 30s and low to mid 40s around Helena on Thanksgiving, and highs are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens on Black Friday.

The coldest temperatures of the fall so far are expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s and lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero. Definitely bundle up if you are going to be outdoors at all. Besides the cold, the weather won’t be too bad this weekend as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and there are just going to be some isolated snow showers around.

The temperatures will then warm back up early next week as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. The wind is also going to return early next week as it will be a bit breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There are also going to be a few snow showers around on Monday and scattered rain/snow showers around on Tuesday as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern.