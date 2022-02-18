Less wind and cool/chilly temperatures on Friday

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 2am until 10pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Cascade County, Chouteau County, Judith Basin County, eastern Pondera County, eastern Teton County, and Toole County from 9am until 10pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as one disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight, especially along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool/chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations, but some locations, especially those in south-central Montana, will top out in the low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the morning, in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally along the Continental Divide and the Hi-Line, as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in a lot of locations.

Snow is then likely on Sunday as a storm system begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Monday as this storm system leaves our area. This storm system is also going to bring some much colder air to our area as the temperatures are going to be falling throughout the day on Sunday from the 30s to the teens/single digits, and highs on Monday are only going to be in the single digits. Frigid temperatures are also expected Sunday night and Monday night as lows are going to be in the teens and single digits below zero. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday, and mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday. It is also going to be frigid on Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the single digits above and below zero. It is then going to be warmer, but still cold on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the teens. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For next Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be chilly on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 20s in most locations.



